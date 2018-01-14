Olive Garden featuring 2 new Mediterranean entrees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthier, but you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to accomplish that. Olive Garden has added new entrees clocking in under 600 calories each.

Olive Garden Manager Tait Applegate joined First News Sunday to make Spiralized Veggie Pasta, which is one of two new items to its Tastes of Mediterranean menu. The dish includes a combination of zucchini and squash noodles, tossed with whole grain linguine, tomatoes and garlic in a scampi herb sauce. The dish has 560 calories.

The other new Mediterranean entree is the Chicken Giardino, which has grilled chicken and a medley of fresh vegetables tossed with pappardelle pasta in a light, lemon chicken herb sauce. This dish has 600 calories.

Olive Garden’s Tastes of the Mediterranean menu celebrates the flavors and cooking styles from the popular Mediterranean region of Italy with all entrées under 600 calories. The menu already includes guest favorites like Chicken Margarita and Shrimp Scampi.