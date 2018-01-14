Man holding boy hostage near Cincinnati surrenders, boy safe

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities outside Cincinnati say a gunman who held a 10-year-old boy hostage for more than 24 hours has surrendered and the child is safe.

Butler County’s Sheriff Richard Jones tells WXIX-TV (http://bit.ly/2mzoFh5 ) that the man, who is not related to the child, surrendered early Sunday.

Jones said no injuries were reported in the incident that began just after midnight Saturday in Liberty Township, Ohio.

Jones said the incident began following an altercation inside an apartment and the man stayed behind with the boy.

He said the gunman later barricaded himself in a garage with the child. The vehicle was running with the heat on, and the garage door was open.

Later, the suspect fired more than 30 shots at authorities, hitting an armored vehicle and a robot outside the building.

