Despite a terrible start to 2018, the Komets bounced back to beat Brampton, 5-3.

Fort Wayne trailed 2-0 at one point in the second period. They scored four unanswered goals – including a pair from Bobby Shea – to give them the victory.

The club entered the game just 1-4 in the month of January after a 12-2 December.

The Komets return to action on the road against Cincinnati.