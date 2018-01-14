HoneyCuts makes donation to Luers’ Howe for Alex’s Lemonade Stand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Peyton Howe continues to get community support for his efforts benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

HoneyCuts, where Peyton has been going for four years, donated $1,000 to the Bishop Luers kicker Sunday at its Illinois Road salon.

The salon had raised money throughout Peyton’s senior season.

Peyton dedicated his season to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to fight pediatric cancer through the Kick-It for Cancer program.

HoneyCuts will put the donation to Alex’s Lemonade Stand in Peyton’s name.

Since announcing his fundraising efforts in the fall, Peyton Howe has raised more than $8,500.