1 dead, 2 hurt in overnight gas station shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead, and two other people hurt early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police department and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Sunoco gas station at Hanna Street and McKinnie Avenue just before 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they initially found two victims at the gas station. One of the victims was a girl under 18. Officers found her inside the gas station in serious condition.

Police also found a woman inside a car in the parking lot who had apparently been shot. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition where she later died.

A man was also shot at the gas station. He ran from the area to a house in the 4500 block of Monroe Street, just a few blocks away. That’s where police say he called 911 and waited for help. He was in serious to good condition.

Police said initial investigations indicate some kind of disturbance happened in the parking lot of the gas station. It eventually led to the three victims being shot.

The juvenile female then ran inside the gas station for help, while the male victim ran to the house of Monroe Street.

It’s not clear what the connection was between the victims.

Detectives searched the area for witnesses while crime scene units searched for and collected evidence.

Investigators said they hope security footage from several nearby businesses will help with the investigation.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the dead victim at a later time.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call FWPD at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.