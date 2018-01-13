Police investigating armed robbery at Best Western

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating an armed robbery at the Best Western Luxbury Inn.

Officers responded to 5501 Coventry Lane, near I-69 and W. Jefferson Boulevard, around 5 Saturday morning.

Police said the victim told them a man came into the lobby and robbed the front desk armed with a hammer.

He then left the area before police arrived.

The female victim described the suspect as a white man wearing a black hoodie and bandanna on his face. She said he was also wearing metal-framed glasses.

Officers searched the area as detectives interviewed possible witnesses.

Investigators were working to get access to security video to better understand the incident and to get a better description of the suspect.

Police said nobody was physically hurt in the incident.

No other information was immediately available.