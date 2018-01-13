Man dies in single vehicle rollover crash

KOSXIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 28-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle crash on County Road 800 North at 600 East near North Webster.

Kosciusko County Officials responded to the crash at 9:08 Friday evening. The driver of a Toyota Matrix lost control and went off the southern edge of the roadway.

The car rolled over several times and caused the male driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

The diver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office. He was identified as 28-year-old Zeth Begley.

A female passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Ichelle Oquendo-Ferreri, was also treated for injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation.