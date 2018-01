TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – The Komets would prefer to go back in time.

After a hot December in which Fort Wayne finished 12-2, January has not been kind. The Komets lost the Toledo on Friday night, 3-1, and they fall to 1-4 in the first month of 2018.

Shawn Szydlowski netted his 19th goal of the season in the loss to the Walleye.

The Komets are in action again Saturday when they travel to Brampton to face the Beast at 7:15 p.m.