Fort Wayne MBB Earns 82-78 Win Over Omaha

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Senior Bryson Scott scored 26 points with five rebounds, three assists and only one turnover to help Fort Wayne rally for an 82-78 Summit League win over Omaha on Saturday (Jan. 13) evening.

Scott’s first basket of the second half, a 3-pointer, put the senior over 1,000 points for his Mastodon career. Scott now owns 1,014 points as a Mastodon and 1,305 combined points between Purdue and Fort Wayne.

The Mastodons led by as many as 10 points in the first half but Omaha pushed back with a 15-3 run to grab a seven point lead. Kason Harrell drained a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to put the ‘Dons down 41-37 at the break.

Fort Wayne erased the deficit in the first five minutes of the second half. They took the lead for good with a 9-0 run over 1:43 starting at the 14:05 mark of the second half. The ‘Dons scored four of the points at the free throw line.

As is the case when these two teams get together, it would come down to the final minute. The ‘Dons had the ball up 77-74 when Scott pushed the lead back to two possessions with a driving layup.

John Konchar scored six points while adding 13 rebounds, nine assists and a block. Harrell totaled 13 points while Jax Levitch and Matt Weir both added 10 points. Weir and Dylan Carl’s eight points helped the ‘Dons notch 21 bench points. The ‘Dons nailed 13 3-pointers. Fort Wayne out-rebounded Omaha 40-35, including a 12-5 edge in offensive rebounds.

The win comes 65 years to the day of the 1953 NBA All-Star Game which was played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne improves to 13-8 (2-2 Summit). The Mavericks fall to 6-14 (1-3 Summit). The ‘Dons are back in action on Wednesday (Jan. 17) at Western Illinois.