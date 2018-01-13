Early morning fire damages Huntertown businesses

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) Two businesses were damaged by a fire early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called around 3 a.m. to the 16000 block of Lima Road, between W. Shoaff and W. Cedar Canyons roads.

Fire officials said flames were tearing through the back part of a large building where an antique boat restoration company was.

That part of the building collapsed before fire crews arrived. Officials said paint and other flammable chemicals made fighting the fire difficult.

Several classic wood boats burned in the fire. Their total value is unknown at this time.

The front part of the building housed a separate antique tractor restoration business.

Fire crews were able to get the flames under control before they spread to that section of the building. It sustained some smoke damage, but the extent of the damage to the equipment inside wasn’t immediately clear.

Five departments with tankers responded. It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, but a rehab bus was also on scene to help the firefighters recover from the cold conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.