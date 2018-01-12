State releases school graduation rates

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Education on Friday released the 2017 state graduation rate.

Fort Wayne Community Schools posted a graduation rate of 88.95 in 2017. Northwest Allen’s Carroll High School managed a graduation rate of 98.8 percent, ahead of Southwest Allen County Schools’ Homestead High School’s 96.13 percent. East Allen County Schools’ graduation rate was 91.36.

Statewide, Indiana’s waiver graduation rate was 87.19 percent in 2017, and the non-waiver rate was 80.10 percent. In 2016, the waiver graduation rate was 89.07 percent with a non-waiver graduation rate of 82.36 percent.

Since 2006, Indiana has increased its graduation rate by nearly 10 percentage points.

“Our schools are committed to the academic success of our students,” said Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction. “We recognize there is still work to be done, and will continue to partner with local districts to ensure every student graduates prepared for life beyond high school.”