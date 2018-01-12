WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Rise ‘n Roll is spreading its addictive baked goods.

The Middlebury-based bakery famous for its cinnamon caramel doughnuts opened a location on Warsaw’s north side on Friday. The eatery, at 2568 Walton Blvd. on the west side of Ind. 15, opened to a crowd of eaters with a sweet tooth.

The Warsaw location offers a full selection of donuts and other bakery products including jams, pickles, noodles, syrups, among others. The store will not sell deli sandwiches.

The Warsaw location is Rise ‘n Roll’s seventh in northern Indiana.

Photos: Rise ‘n Roll opens Warsaw location View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Rise 'n Roll opened a new store in Warsaw at 2568 Walton Blvd. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Rise 'n Roll opened a new store in Warsaw at 2568 Walton Blvd. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Rise 'n Roll opened a new store in Warsaw at 2568 Walton Blvd. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Rise 'n Roll opened a new store in Warsaw at 2568 Walton Blvd. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.