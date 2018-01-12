WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Rise ‘n Roll is spreading its addictive baked goods.
The Middlebury-based bakery famous for its cinnamon caramel doughnuts opened a location on Warsaw’s north side on Friday. The eatery, at 2568 Walton Blvd. on the west side of Ind. 15, opened to a crowd of eaters with a sweet tooth.
The Warsaw location offers a full selection of donuts and other bakery products including jams, pickles, noodles, syrups, among others. The store will not sell deli sandwiches.
The Warsaw location is Rise ‘n Roll’s seventh in northern Indiana.
Photos: Rise ‘n Roll opens Warsaw location
Photos: Rise ‘n Roll opens Warsaw location x
Latest Galleries
-
Freezing rain to Snow Friday
-
Friday Snowfall
-
January thaw
-
Snowfall through early Monday
-
Heavy rainfall potential Friday night and Saturday
-
Pacific front brings warmer air
-
Warm temps and heavy rainfall through next 24-hours
-
Rainfall and colder air moving into the region
-
Heavy rainfall potential Overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning
-
Heavy rainfall south of Fort Wayne