Pacers sign Mad Ants forward Ben Moore to two-way contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers announced today they have signed Fort Wayne Mad Ants forward Ben Moore to a two-way contract.

Despite coming off the bench every game for Fort Wayne, Moore is averaging 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 28.1 minutes per contest this season. The 6-foot-8 rookie out of Southern Methodist University has two double-doubles in his first professional campaign and has led the Mad Ants in the rebounding category in four games.

This move marks the first time in franchise history a Mad Ants player will be promoted to a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Moore played five games with the Pacers’ summer league team in Orlando, averaging 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds. He was signed as a free agent by Indiana on Aug. 15.

Moore’s new deal comes after Indiana signed former two-way player, Alex Poythress, to a two-year contract on Dec. 28. Edmond Sumner remains the other two-way player for Indiana and has yet to appear in a game this season while recovering from left ACL surgery.

The Pacers also announced center Ike Anigbogu will also be recalled back to Indiana on Friday.

The Mad Ants take on the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday at the NBA G League Showcase in Mississauga, Ontario at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on Eleven Sports.