No charges for deputy chief in apparent road rage incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After reviewing the case, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office will not file any charges against the Fort Wayne Police Department deputy chief who was involved in an apparent road rage incident last November.

The prosecutor’s office cited “discrepancy in the witness statements” for the reason no charges will be pursued.

In November 2017, Deputy Chief Derrick Westfield was involved in what started as an apparent road rage incident that ended in a physical altercation with a minor. Westfield was off-duty and in his personal vehicle.

The following is from the prosecutor’s office:

The investigation was completed by the Allen County Police Department. This office has determined that no charges will be filed as a result of this incident. Due to the degree of discrepancy in all of the witness statements obtained, there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed.

No one from the prosecutor’s office was available for further comment Friday.

