Man killed when semi runs red light, T-bones pickup

PERU, Ind. (WANE) A Peru man was killed early Friday after police said a semi tractor-trailer ran a red light and T-boned his pickup.

Police and medics were called just before 5 a.m. to U.S. 31 at Business 31 in Peru on a report of a two-vehicle crash. There, responders found a white Dodge pickup mangled in front of a semi.

According to an Indiana State Police news release, a 2014 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer operated by 41-year-old Celena Borders of Seymour was headed northbound on U.S. 31 when it failed to stop for the red light at Business 31. In the intersection, the semi T-boned a 2005 Dodge pickup truck driven by Gregory Monin, 49, of Peru.

Police said Monin’s Dodge had the right-of-way and was in the intersection, on Business 31, attempting a southbound turn.

Monin was taken to a Peru hospital but ultimately died of his injuries. Borders was not injured.

Borders was cited for disregarding a red light.

This crash is still under investigation.