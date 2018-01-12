Items stolen from Salvation Army days before fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than $5,000 of goods were stolen from The Salvation Army of Fort Wayne. The items were for a silent auction for next Saturday’s Harry Potter themed fundraiser.

Organizers discovered the items missing on Thursday. Director of Resource Development Jama Smith said she went to sort the items Thursday, and noticed the lock on the door had been tampered with.

She said everything was gone. A lot of the items were donated by local businesses. It was about $5,000-6,000 worth of goods, but once auctioned off at the fundraiser on January 20 the items would’ve brought in about $10,000 to the Salvation Army.

“We were hoping to get funding to help start an anti-sex trafficking program,” Smith said. “We really wanted to help people stay in their houses through our rent and utility assistance program. All of these things can’t happen without the funds.”

Smith said some businesses have pledged to donate something to the silent auction, and others are donating money so the items can be replaced.

“One thing I’ve seen in social services is if somebody wants to do something evil they’re going to find a way,” Smith said. “They’re going to find a way around it. The other thing I’ve learned is good will always find an equal way. In that spirit, I really think it’s an opportunity to push forward.”

The fundraiser will go on as planned. Tickets are still available. Click here for details.

No one has been arrested for the crime. The Salvation Army plans to file a police report Monday when the county coordinator is back in the office.

To donate you can click here or drop off monetary donations to The Salvation Army at 2901 N. Clinton St.