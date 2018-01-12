Governor Holcomb directs Allen County flags to be flown at half-staff

Related Coverage Fort Wayne man serving with Ind. National Guard dies in Texas

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on Friday directed flags in Allen County to be flown at half-staff to honor Indiana National Guardsman Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner who died this past weekend while deployed with the 38th Sustainment Brigade in Texas.

According to Gov. Holcomb’s directive, flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral, Monday, January 15, 2018.

Businesses and residents in Allen County are asked to lower their flags to half-staff on Monday to honor Boner and his service to the community.

Boner deployed to Iraq in 2009 and had received a Combat Action Badge, Iraq Campaign Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and two Army Commendation Medals.

Boner’s sister, Tammy Bohne, said he was unquestionably committed to his country.

“He did it without fail,” she explained. “It didn’t matter to him if he wasn’t feeling well. He just did it and that’s just the way he was. He was going on a third deployment and he was proud of that and he never complained about it. He just did it.”

Guard officials plan to receive Boner’s body Friday evening at Indianapolis International Airport. A ceremony is planned, but it’s not open to the public.