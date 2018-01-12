Dr. King Jr. remembered at Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)- This year will mark 50 years since the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. In April 1968, the civil rights leader was shot and killed at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. Now, people in Indiana are remembering Dr. King’s legacy.

Braving the bitter cold, ice, and snow dozens of people hit the streets Friday morning.

They marched from Monument Circle, to the Statehouse, in honor of Dr. King Jr.

Jerry Wade, who marched Friday morning, said “It means to me personally that I can walk around and feel free…this is where I belong.”

Governor Eric Holcomb walked right among them. For him, this was personal.

“It was his walk, his action. His deeds that are so inspirational to me,” Holcomb explained. “It always underscores we have more work to do, and we always will, and together we can.”

They gathered inside the Statehouse for the 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Indiana Holiday Celebration. Artamese Grimes, who attended the event said of Dr. King “He tried to end racism.”

Earl Mason, who marched in the event said, “He’s fought for labor rights, civil rights.”

The message? Dr. King’s Dream is not dead.

Gregory Wilson, the Executive Director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission said “We’re just trying to celebrate his legacy and let people know that we still have to come together. No matter how divisive things seem.”

Perhaps no one in the room understands that more than 88-year-old Pastor Mel Jackson.

Pastor Mel Jackson, who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. explained “I’ve never met anybody, no human being, like Martin Luther King Jr.”

He marched with Dr. King in Memphis in the late 1960s. “His message was always about love,” Jackson explained. A message they hope rings true across Indiana. Pastor Jackson said something else Dr. King said to him that still resonates.

Dr. King told him when you talk about family, government, and the law….humility is something that’s missing in many people.

He said Dr. King told him “hatred could take you to the bar of justice, but humility and love will take you to the throne of grace.”