FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The stretch of Coliseum Boulevard near IPFW and Ivy Tech Community College will be closed overnight Sunday into Monday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said Coliseum Boulevard would be closed in both directions from 11 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday to allow crews to install sections of a pedestrian bridge. The new Parker Cole Crossing bridge over the roadway will link the two schools.