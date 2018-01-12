Boys and Girls Club raises $8.3 million for new facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne has raised $8.3 million to build its new facility, just over what the project is expected to cost. The organization will erect a 42,000 square foot building at Fairfield Avenue and Pontiac Street, in place of its current building, for about $7.7 million.

A capital campaign led by Sweetwater Sound President and CEO Chuck Surack and several other community leaders helped raise the $8 million. By the end of 2017, just over $7 million was collected.

The AWS Foundation donated $500,000 to the Boys and Girls Club to make the building accessible to children of all abilities.

According to The Boys and Girls Club, nearly doubling their space will allow it to better provide programs and services to children. The top floor of the new facility will be devoted to the organization’s teenage connections.

Demolition is expected to begin Friday. Construction is scheduled to be completed in the fall. Neighborhood churches and organizations will be hosting kids after school until the facility is complete.