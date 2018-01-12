Addison Agen added to Winter Jam lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After selling out two Embassy Theatre shows, Addison Agen is headed to a larger venue: the Memorial Coliseum.

Addison, the 16-year-old Fort Wayne girl who rose to national fame on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice,” has been added to the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular lineup. Winter Jam will be held Thursday, Feb. 8 at the 13,000-seat Memorial Coliseum.

Winter Jam’s 46-city eastern U.S. tour will feature headliners Skillet, a Grammy-nominated, Platinum-selling and Billboard Music Award-winning rock group. The show will also include performances by GRAMMY-nominated recording artist worship leader Kari Jobe, GRAMMY-nominated pop hitmakers Building 429, comedian John Crist and hip-hop artist KB. NewSong and Jordan Feliz will also perform.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.

Addison will perform two sold-out concerts at Fort Wayne’s historic Embassy Theatre on Jan. 17. The Concordia Lutheran High School student finished as runner-up on “The Voice” and is currently working on her own album.

Addison will also join the Winter Jam tour for performances in Indianapolis and Detroit.