1/12 Highlight Zone – Spartans, Legends perfect in SAC while NECC finals set

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Mother nature tried to derail the Highlight Zone but it was Homestead and North Side among those who stayed on track as this week’s show featured every single game played in northeast Indiana.

The Spartans moved to 4-0 in SAC action with a 63-45 win over Snider in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” Grant Raber and Sam Buck each scored 14 for the Spartans while Luke Goode had 12. Dillon Duff lead the Panthers with 15 while Michael Eley tallied 10.

4A no. 10 North Side, like the Spartans, stayed perfect in SAC play with a 74-48 win at Northrop. Lucas Kroft led the Legends with 29 points while going 11-for-13 from the field while adding 6 rebounds and 4 blocks. Qualen Pettus led the Bruins with 18 points and 9 rebounds.

Craig Young scored 25 points to lead Wayne to a 71-67 victory in overtime at Bishop Dwenger. Dillon Redding added 17 for the Generals. Hayden Smithey scored 20 to pace the Saints.

Carroll took care of Bishop Luers 62-39 at Charger Fieldhouse. Riley Perlich led the Chargers with 16 while Arius Jones netted 13. Mark Strum led the Knights with 13 points while Naylon Thompson added 10.

At Concordia it was South Side topping the host Cadets 75-43. South Side senior Trejean Didier would go over 1,000 points for his career in the win netting 13 on the game. JT Langston Jr. led the Archers with 17 points while Asher Blum chipped in 10. Jeren Kindig scored 8 and Cleevus Craig 7 for Concordia.

4A no. 4 Homestead improved to 7-0 in the SAC with a 60-24 win over Snider. Sylare Starks, a junior, scored the 1,000th point of her career in the win while tallying 22 on the evening. Kara Gealy added 13 for Homestead.

Northrop’s strong season continued as the Bruins bested North Side 93-31. Niomi Dube and Arielle Thatcher each scored 21 points for the Bruins. Bre Douglas tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds while Alicia Tiney-Williams racked up 13 boards and 8 blocks in the post.

Taniece Chapman scored 14 to lead South Side over Concordia 50-40. Northern Kentucky recruit Carissa Garcia paced the Cadets with 25 points.

At Carroll the Chargers ran away from Bishop Luers for a 64-33 win. Carroll was led by Laney Steckler with 17 points. Kathryn Knapke scored 15 to lead the Knights.

Butler recruit Ellen Ross scored her 1,000th point – and tallied a game-high 21 – as Bishop Dwenger bested Wayne 88-22. Grace Wharton and Caitlyn Ryan each added 13 for the Saints while Grace Renbarger chipped in with 11. Quinnia Reese led the Generals with 8.

In the NECC boys semifinal it was 2A no.1 Westview over Eastside 54-34. The NECC boys title game will be played at West Noble Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as Westview faces Fairfield.

In the other NECC boys semifinal in Lakeland it was visiting Fairfield bested host Lakeland 51-35.

In NECC girls tournament semifinal action at Lakeland is was West Noble taking down 3A no. 3 Fairifield 61-56. Maddison Schermerhorn scored 22 to lead the Chargers while Tori Miller added 14. Jenean Schwartz led Fairfield with 14 while Erica Zook added 12 and Katie Lashley 10.

West Noble advances to face Angola as the Hornets topped Eastside 52-43. Angola and West Noble will play in the girls title game at 6 p.m. tomorrow at West Noble.

In the lone NE8 game that wasn’t postponed East Noble topped DeKalb 59-42 at the Big Blue Pit in Kendallville. The Knights are now 3-0 in conference and are atop the NE8 standings. East Noble is now 12-1 overall.

At the Tigers Den host Warsaw took care of NLC foe Goshen 53-35. Nolan Groninger led the Tigers with 16 points while Zach Riley added 15.

Also in NLC play it was Wawasee falling at home to Elkhart Memorial 44-28.