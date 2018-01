FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the saying goes, the Highlight Zone must go on .

Despite making a detour from New Haven after their game against Leo was cancelled due to weather, Homestead beat Snider in the new Highlight Zone ‘Game of the Week,’ 63-45. The Spartans are finally finding their stride.

The Panthers face Warsaw on Saturday.

Homestead takes on Columbia City this week before taking on North Side in an SAC Showdown. That’ll be our Game of the Week next Friday night.