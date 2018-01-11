Was your trash not collected? Here’s why

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Several Fort Wayne residents have asked why their trash wasn’t picked up this week.

It was a “perfect storm” of issues, according to contractor Red River Waste Solutions.

Numerous residents told NewsChannel 15 this week that trash bins at the end of their driveways had not been emptied as normal. We reached out to the city’s trash and recycling collector for answers.

Steve Smith, the vice president of business development at Texas-based Red River, called the late trash pickup a “perfect storm” made up of holiday delays, extra loads of holiday trash, extreme weather and some issues with trucks, as well as new personnel learning new routes.

To help catch up, Smith said extra employees and trucks were brought to the city. Supervisors are also on routes with drivers, he said.

Smith said the crews caught up to their scheduled routes on Wednesday, but do have some places that they need to go back to.

Red River is “in constant contact with the city,” Smith said.

Red River Waste Solutions was awarded the city’s solid waste and recycling collection contract in May. The 7-year agreement, which raised rates for single family homes more than $2 and the multi-family home rate more than $4, began Jan. 1.