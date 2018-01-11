Tim Tebow to speak at Grace College Feb. 16

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will speak at Grace College on Friday, February 16. The event is free and open to the public while tickets last.

The speech will take place at 10:30am in the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center at 610 Wooster Road.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim to campus and provide our students and community the opportunity to hear from a champion of our faith who has built a very successful career and honored God through it,” said Grace College President Dr. Bill Katip.

Tebow played three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and New England Patriots. He’s now an outfielder for the New York Mets as well as a college football analyst for the SEC Network and a contributor for ESPN.

His visit to Grace is in partnership with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which will host Tebow on February 15 for its Night of Hope at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

Tickets for his speech are free but are required. They’re available in the Grace College Campus Store located in the Gordon Recreation Center. Store hours are Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm and Saturday from noon to 4pm. A limit of six tickets per person will be handed out while they last.