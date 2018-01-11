Radio talk show host to run for Indiana State Senate seat

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Democrat Gary Snyder has officially filed the paperwork to run for Indiana State Senate District 17.

“I look forward meeting voters of District 17 over the next 10 months. For too long, struggling Hoosier middle class families have been ignored and that is about to change,” said Snyder.

He said his campaign will focus on:

Higher wages and taxation that benefits struggling middle class families; not just corporations and the wealthy. Fully and fairly fund public education and Pre-K. Fix DCS and protect abused and neglected children now. Legalize medical marijuana and stop filling our jails and prisons with non-violent drug users Cold beer on Sundays.

Snyder is the President of Indiana Talks Network and hosted The Gary Snyder Show on 1400 WBAT in Marion and 1190 WOWO in Ft. Wayne. He has over 12 years of experience in the financial services industry and served in the Army and the National Guard.

He’s been married to his wife, Pepper, for 22 years and has 7 children and 4 grandchildren.