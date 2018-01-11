1 hurt after shooting at southwest side apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A person was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle after being shot in the leg at a southwest side apartment complex, according to Fort Wayne police.

Police were called to Colony Bay Apartments, 6530 Covington Road, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The person was shot after some type of altercation in the parking lot.

The man was listed in serious condition.

Police haven’t released any details about led to the altercation or provided any suspect information.

The incident is under investigation.