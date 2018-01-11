OKC Blue stuns Mad Ants at the buzzer

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 11, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Blue (15-11) defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (14-11), 110-108, on Day Two of NBA G League Showcase 2018.

PJ Dozier, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, stole the ball with 4.9 seconds remaining and hit the game-winning layup with less than a second remaining to give the Blue its third straight victory.

The Blue led by as many as 17 before the Mad Ants took their first lead of the game in the final period. The fourth quarter saw 12 lead changes and seven ties.

Daniel Hamilton recorded a triple-double consisting of 19 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, Markel Brown led all scorers with 22 points, and Myke Henry came off the bench to score 21 points in the Blue’s buzzer-beating victory.

Jarrod Uthoff notched a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double while reserve Ben Moore had a double-double of his own consisting of 14 points and 10 rebounds as they led seven Mad Ants in double figures.

Oklahoma City closes out its Showcase against the Long Island Nets on Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Facebook Live. Fort Wayne plays its final Showcase game against the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Eleven Sports.