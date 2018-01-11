Men’s Hoops Falls 68-58 In Summit League Home Opener To South Dakota

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Bryson Scott finished with 26 points, but Fort Wayne fell in a Summit League contest 68-58 to defending regular season Summit League Champion South Dakota on Thursday (Jan. 11) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Scott earned his 12th 20-point game of the season on Thursday. He now owns 988 points as a Mastodon. The Purdue transfer passed the 1,000-point total for his entire career earlier this season.

The ‘Dons led by as many as nine points in the first half before the game flipped over the final 10 minutes of the half. The Coyotes evened it up with a 9-0 run and took the lead for good with 3:24 left in the half. South Dakota concluded the half on a 13-4 run to lead 33-27 at the break.

Fort Wayne limited All-Summit League Preseason First Team pick Matt Mooney to 0-of-7 from the floor in the first half. His only points came on two free throws with 33 seconds left in the half. Mooney would finish the game 3-of-15 with 10 points, but the ‘Dons could never put a run together in the second half to get back in it. Mooney was one of four Coyotes in double-digits.

Kason Harrell and Xzavier Taylor, both with 10, join Scott as ‘Dons hitting double-digit points.

South Dakota shot 38.8 percent (26-of-67) from the floor. Fort Wayne made 21-of-59 attempts (35.6 percent).

As a team, the ‘Dons earned a season-high eight blocks. The loss is Fort Wayne’s first at home this season.

South Dakota improves to 15-5 (2-1 Summit). The ‘Dons fall to 12-8 (1-2 Summit). Fort Wayne returns to action on Saturday (Jan. 13) in a 7 p.m. start against Omaha.