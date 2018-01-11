Mellencamp son Speck gets probation after Indiana arrest

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A son of rocker John Mellencamp has been ordered to serve about six months of probation and perform 25 hours of community service after pleading guilty to public intoxication following his July arrest in Indiana.

Police say 22-year-old Speck Mellencamp was arrested after he and his brother, Hud, were involved in a fight outside a Bloomington restaurant. Police say Speck

Mellencamp was belligerent and uncooperative with officers and medical personnel trying to treat him for injuries at the scene and at a hospital.

Speck Mellencamp was initially charged with public intoxication and resisting law enforcement, but The Indianapolis Star reports he pleaded guilty last week to public intoxication and the other charge was dismissed.

The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from Speck Mellencamp’s lawyer.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.