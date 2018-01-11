Man wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police on Monday arrested a man suspected of robbing three Fort Wayne businesses after he reportedly showed up again at one of the places that was held up.

Gregory Lamont Garland, 38, faces two felony counts of robbery and resisting law enforcement after officers captured him Monday. Police believe he robbed a Belmont Beverage store, Blue Jacket, and a St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. Charges for his alleged involvement in the Belmont Beverage robbery are pending.

According to a police report, police were able to apprehend Garland when a Blue Jacket employee called dispatchers to say that a man who had robbed the store on January 4 had popped his head in the door of the business and then left after apparently realizing there were people inside.

The report indicates Garland took off on a bicycle. After tracking tire tracks and the distinctive pattern left by the soles of his boots, police were able to capture Garland, but not after being confronted by an officer who used a Taser on him.

A man suspected of holding up the Belmont Beverage store has also been arrested. Eddrell Duane Scott was taken into custody Wednesday evening just hours after a standoff near Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne.