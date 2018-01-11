Man dies of flu, family says sickness not taken seriously

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man died from the flu and his family is now trying to raise awareness of the sickness’ seriousness.

Jesse Farias died Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

“It is with heavy heart that I am updating everyone that at 2:00 pm today Jesse passed away,” said Stephanie Garcia. “The family is thankful for all of the prayers and love everyone has given over the past few weeks.”

Farias was in the intensive care unit of a Parkview hospital until his passing.

“He had total organ failure and three surgeries,” explained a family member, Stephanie Garcia. “No one is taking the flu serious.”

Farias was 50-years-old. He leaves behind a 13-year-old and 9-year-old daughter.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for Farias’ family.