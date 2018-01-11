Indiana AG challenges settlement over immigration detentions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general is challenging a settlement barring the Marion County Sheriff’s Office from detaining people in Indianapolis based solely on requests by immigration officials.

The Indianapolis Star reports Curtis Hill says in an email he’s appealing to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago in part because the agreement “jeopardizes public safety.”

U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker in November approved a settlement between the sheriff’s office and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. Her injunction excluded immigration cases where there is a warrant or probable cause.

The ACLU of Indiana had sued the sheriff’s office over its compliance with Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detainer policies for people accused of living illegally in the U.S. The ACLU has said Hill’s office has no right to intervene.

