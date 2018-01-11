GOTW Preview: Leo at New Haven boys basketball

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Just like football, Leo and New Haven are battling for the Northeast 8.

With some serious conference implications on the line, the Bulldogs host the Lions in the Highlight Zone ‘Game of the Week.’ East Noble currently sits atop the conference standings at 11-1 overall but they have yet to face either of these teams yet this year.

New Haven is just 8-4 on the year but their losses have come at the hands of Blackhawk Christian, Wayne, Lake Central and Huntington North (in overtime).

Thanks to a seven game winning streak early in the year, Leo is 9-4 on the season. They’re looking to bounce back after losing three of their last four games.