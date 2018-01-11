Girl Scout cookie sale beginning Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s the return of temptation and indulgence: Girl Scout cookie sales are set to resume.

The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will begin their annual cookie sale on Friday. The sale will continue through March 4.

Local Girl Scouts will sell eight varieties of cookies in 2018: S’mores, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread, Caramel deLites, Lemonades and Thanks-A-Lot. Cost per box in the GSNI-M council is $4.

Cookie sales provide local Girl Scouts with the opportunity to learn entrepreneurial skills, build confidence and discover the leader within. Proceeds stay local and help power new experiences for every awesome G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) who sells Girl Scout Cookies, the agency said.

How to buy:

Contact any Girl Scout

Stop by a cookie booth; find locations near you by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at http://www.gsnim.org

Download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your iOS or Android mobile device and press “Find Cookies Now”