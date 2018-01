FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A small fire inside a room at a Waynedale motel was quickly extinguished Thursday morning.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to Pine Haven Motel, 4905 Bluffton Road, around 5:20 a.m.

Firefighters evacuated nearby rooms as a precaution. It’s unclear if anyone was inside the room where the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.