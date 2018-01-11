Crews prepare for mix of winter weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winter weather mix is approaching northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

While temperatures Thursday felt more like late Spring, winter will return overnight into Friday and bring with it the potential for freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

The Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Team is forecasting temperatures near freezing overnight and falling during the day Friday. Freezing rain is expected around 3 a.m. and sleet could start by 6 a.m. The morning commute is expected to be dangerous. Motorists are encouraged to leave early, drive slow, and be alert to icy conditions on roads.

By 9 a.m., precipitation is expected to change over to all snow. Accumulations of snow are expected between 1 and 3 inches across the area. Ice accumulations are expected to be around 0.1 inches.

School delays are expected Friday morning and some closures are possible.

INDOT said it will deploy its full fleet of yellow trucks. Around 1,100 trucks statewide are expected to salt roads once the weather conditions warrant. Pre-treating of road surfaces was not possible due to rain which washes away the pre-treatment.

INDOT’s plow trucks manage 929 designated routes which take 2-3 hours to complete. Drivers and mechanics will work 12-hour shifts until they are no longer needed.

INDOT warns motorists to watch for icy roads, but particularly on on-and-off ramps, at intersections, bridges and shady areas where the sun doesn’t hit the road surface.

City of Fort Wayne and Allen County crews are also on standby to begin treating roads once the weather begins to change over from rain to freezing rain, sleet, and/or snow.

Indiana drivers can get statewide road condition information online at indot.carsprogram.org or by calling (800) 261-7623 or dialing 511 from a mobile phone.

Ohio drivers are also cautioned to allow extra time Friday morning. ODOT said drivers are ready to be deployed and salt trucks are ready.