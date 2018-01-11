Crash closes Toll Road near Angola

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash closed the Indiana Toll Road in Steuben County Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Indiana State Police said a crash at the 140 mile marker of the toll road, about four miles west of Angola and Interstate 69, forced officials to closed all eastbound and westbound lanes.

The westbound lanes of the toll road were reopened about a half hour later, but the eastbound lanes were still closed. Sgt. Ted Bohner with the Indiana State Police said the eastbound lanes could be shut down “for a while.”

Indiana State Police told NewsChannel 15 that a car heading west went through the median and hit a semi head-on.

No information about possible injuries was available.

#TrafficUpdate: Right lane opened WB. EB still shut down. EB could be shut for a while for this investigation. #PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/N7BCaTFYcW — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) January 11, 2018

This story will be updated when more information is released.