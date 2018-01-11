Coroner rules on death of man who suffered medical event in jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled on the cause and manner of death of a man who died at a hospital after suffering a medical event in jail this past November, weeks after he had been shot by a police officer during a domestic disturbance.

According to Michael Burris, Chief Investigator with the Allen County Coroner’s Office, the cause of death for Jeffery D. Jones, 53, was due to cardiac arrest due to hypertensive heart disease. The manner of death was determined to be natural.

Jones was shot on October 27 by a police officer who had responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3100 block of Elmdale Drive.

Police say Jones began to resist and fight with officers resulting in them being knocked to the ground and that’s when he was shot.

He was hospitalized for a time before being released to the Allen County Jail.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards determined the officer was justified in using lethal force.