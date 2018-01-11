Contreras returns as manager for TinCaps, Padres announce coaches for 2018 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Consistency is key for the TinCaps.

The Padres – as Fort Wayne is the Single-A affiliate for San Diego – announced that Anthony Contreras is returning as manager for a third straight year. The TinCaps have seen constant improvement over the past two seasons including going all the way to the MidWest League finals last year. Quad Cities swept them in the final series.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps will be managed by Anthony Contreras, who returns for his fourth full season of managing in the Padres’ organization and third as the manager for the Single-A TinCaps after managing in Tri-City in 2015. Pitching Coach Burt Hooton returns for his sixth season with Fort Wayne and his 43rd overall in professional baseball after the TinCaps pitching staff set a Midwest League record with 1,307 strikeouts under his guidance. Joining the TinCaps coaching staff will be Hitting Coach Jonathan Mathews for his first season with Fort Wayne and second in the Padres organization after serving in 2017 as a Major League coach for the Padres. Jhonny Carvajal returns for his second season as fielding coach for Fort Wayne and third with the Padres organization. The TinCaps training staff will be led by Athletic Trainer Allyse Kramer and Strength Coach Sam Hoffman.

The TinCaps begin the season on April 5th at Lake County. Their home opener takes place on April 7th against that same opponent.