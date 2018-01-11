Both Indiana senators backing Trump pick for federal judge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Both of Indiana’s U.S. senators have endorsed President Donald Trump’s nominee to become a federal judge in Indianapolis.

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly and Republican Sen. Todd Young introduced Indianapolis attorney James Sweeney during his nomination hearing Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

They both urged quick Senate confirmation of Sweeney for the position with the U.S. District Court that covers the southern two-thirds of Indiana.

Trump nominated Sweeney in November. Sweeney is a partner with the Indianapolis law firm Barnes & Thornburg. He graduated from the Naval Academy and was an officer in the Marines before receiving his law degree from the University of Notre Dame.

President Barack Obama nominated Deputy U.S. Attorney Winfield Ong for the position in early 2016, but the Senate never took a confirmation vote.