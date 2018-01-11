Addison Agen sings National Anthem, honored at Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Fort Wayne’s Addison Agen, who rose to national fame with a runner-up finish on “The Voice,” visited the Indiana Statehouse on Thursday.
Addison was honored by State Rep. Martin Carbaugh with a resolution recognizing her for her performance on NBC’s singing competition.
Addison gave the lawmakers a taste of her talents by singing the National Anthem.
The Indiana House GOP tweeted that they were “honored” to welcome the 16-year-old to the chamber. Indiana House Democratic Leader Terry Goodin tweeted he had “goosebumps.”