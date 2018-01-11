Addison Agen sings National Anthem, honored at Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Fort Wayne’s Addison Agen, who rose to national fame with a runner-up finish on “The Voice,” visited the Indiana Statehouse on Thursday.

Addison was honored by State Rep. Martin Carbaugh with a resolution recognizing her for her performance on NBC’s singing competition.

Addison gave the lawmakers a taste of her talents by singing the National Anthem.

The Indiana House GOP tweeted that they were “honored” to welcome the 16-year-old to the chamber. Indiana House Democratic Leader Terry Goodin tweeted he had “goosebumps.”

We are honored to welcome @NBCTheVoice runner-up @AddisonAgen to the House today, and hear her sing the National Anthem! Check it out ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bqX5aTgFLZ — Indiana House GOP (@INHouseGOP) January 11, 2018

National Anthem sang on the House Floor by Addison Agen!!! Beautiful!!!! The goose bumps are are still running up and down my arms… pic.twitter.com/MoCASQNGh3 — Terry Goodin (@terry_goodin) January 11, 2018

It was awesome to hear from Indiana pride and The Voice’s runner-up Addison Agen! She’s a rockstar only beginning and I thank her for allowing Hoosiers to experience her beautiful journey. pic.twitter.com/St1SSIYf8i — Ryan Hatfield (@ryandhatfield) January 11, 2018