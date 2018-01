FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A local teen with soft tissue cancer is going to Hawaii thanks to a UAW union and the Make-A-Wish-Foundation. UAW GM Local 2209 sponsored her wish and threw her a send off party Wednesday afternoon.

She will go snorkeling with turtles and go on a submarine ride.

“I always wanted to see the sunset and the ocean,” said Erin.

Erin and her family will leave for Hawaii on Friday.