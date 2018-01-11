1//11 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Due to weather implications, the ACAC Tournament got bumped up a day. The semi-finals took place on Thursday – with the title games still taking place on Saturday evening.

ACAC TOURNAMENT:

-GIRLS:

ADAMS CENTRAL 29, JAY COUNTY 63

SOUTH ADAMS 51, HERITAGE 36

-BOYS:

ADAMS CENTRAL 39, JAY COUNTY 47

BLUFFTON 43, HERITAGE 61

INDIANA ELITE 79, HORIZON CHRISTIAN 59

(These ACAC Tournament games were bumped up due to weather implication on Friday night. The championship games are still scheduled to take place on Saturday night at 6:00 P.M for the girls and 7:30 P.M. for the boys at South Adams.)