Tyanulin, Baptista helping to key Komets success

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets hit the road this week for a pair of games before the ECHL takes a break to celebrate the 2018 All-Star Classic Monday, Jan. 15 at 1pm at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Forward Artur Tyanulin will represent the Komets at the All-Star Game. The right winger has scored eight multi-point games with Fort Wayne and has at least a point in 14 of 19 games for totals of 10 goals and 23 points.

Friday, Komets at Toledo Walleye, 7:15pm— Friday the Komets have a chance to move into first place in the Central Division with a 7:15pm faceoff in Toledo (21-10-3, 45 points). The Komets trail first-place Toledo be a point heading into week 14 and both teams are idle until Friday’s match. The Komets are 5-1-0 against the Walleye after six meetings this season including a 3-0 Fort Wayne shutout in the last meeting on New Year’s Eve in Fort Wayne. The Komets are 1-1-0 at Toledo with two meetings remaining at the Huntington Center (7,431). The Walleye are coming off a 3-0 home win against Manchester last Saturday night and are 12-4-0 on home ice and 7-3-0 in their last 10 overall.

Saturday, Komets at Brampton Beast, 7:15pm— The Komets cap the week with a 7:15pm faceoff at Brampton (14-16-3, 31 points) Saturday. It’s the only meeting of the season between the Komets and Fort Wayne legend Colin Chaulk’s Beast. Last year the Komets were 0-2-1 at Brampton’s Powerade Centre (5,000). Brampton became a member of the ECHL in 2014-15 and the Komets are 1-3-1 after five trips to Brampton with the lone win a 5-2 victory on Feb. 2, 2016. After nine meetings overall, the Komets are 3-4-2 against the Beast. Brampton is fighting to escape the cellar of the North Division and are idle this week until they host the Komets Saturday. The Beast is riding a five-game losing streak after a 4-2 loss to Adirondack Sunday.

About last week— Komets completed week 13 of 2017-2018 holding second place in the Central Division with a 21-11-2 record and 44 points after 34 games. The Komets skated four games in five nights (1-3-0) and earned two points for the week and trail first-place Toledo by a single point. The week started with a 8-3 setback to the visiting Kalamazoo Wings. The Komets rebounded with a 6-4 win at Indy Friday before falling 2-1 to the Fuel in Fort Wayne Saturday. Sunday the Nailers doubled-up the Komets 4-2 at Wheeling. Komet leaders for the week were Daniel Maggio and Gabriel Desjardins with five points each. Desjardins dished four assists while Maggio scored a pair of goals and added three assists. Mason Baptista led with three goals and Louick Marcotte (2g, 2a), Dennis Kravchenko (1g, 3a) and Ryan Lowney (1g, 3a) each registered four-points for the week. Goaltender Michael Houser earned the win Friday at Indy making 25 saves on 29 shots before suffering the loss Saturday at Indy. Sean Maguire made his second appearance between the Fort Wayne pipes Sunday and made 36 saves on 40 shots in the loss at Wheeling.

Streaks— Mason Baptista has a three-game goal and point-scoring streak (3g, 3a). Daniel Maggio has points in four straight games (2g, 3a) and has a three-game road assist and point streak (1g, 3a). Dennis Kravchenko has a three-game point streak (1g, 4a).

Milestones— Baptista and Jason Binkley each skated their 100th Fort Wayne career game Sunday at Wheeling.

Komet leaders— Shawn Szydlowski leads with 18 goals, 21 assists and 39 points…..Gabriel Desjardins and Cody Sol share the plus/minus lead with +17…..Sol leads with 79 penalty minutes.

Holding the lead— The Komets led 5-2 at the end of the second period in Friday’s 6-4 win at Indy and are unbeaten 14-0-0 when leading after two periods. Also the Komets are unbeaten when scoring at least four goals in a game (18-0-0).

After the All-Star break next week— The Komets tackle another three games in three nights after the All-Star break starting with a trip to Cincinnati Friday, Jan. 19 for a 7:30pm start. Then the Allen Americans are in town for a pair of back-to-back games Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:30pm and Sunday, Jan. 21 at 5pm for the only two meetings of the season.