Truck hauling cows overturns in southwestern Indiana

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Crews used barricades to guide dozens of cows into trailers after a truck hauling them overturned in southwestern Indiana.

WFIE-TV reports the truck’s driver told authorities that he lost control early Wednesday along westbound Interstate 64 in Warrick County and went off an embankment.

The station reports the driver wasn’t hurt, but about 80 cows in the trailer were trapped for several hours until crews got them out.

The crash is under investigation.

