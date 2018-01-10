Sunday Alcohol Sales Bills Take Step Forward

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)- We’re one step closer to being able to buy alcohol on Sundays at store in Indiana. Wednesday, key lawmakers met to talk Sunday sales in both the House and the Senate.

One could argue the momentum of these bills is something Indiana probably would not have seen a decade ago.

State Representative Ben Smaltz, a Republican from Auburn, said his Sunday Sales bill is pretty much exactly the same as the Senate version authored by State Senator Ron Alting, a Republican from Lafayette.

Wednesday, both bills took a big step.

Senate Chambers were packed Wednesday afternoon, where State Senator and Public Police Committee Chairman, Ron Alting, championed his Senate Bill 1.

Alting explained “If you notice, there’s no one fighting in the halls, there’s no one fighting in here. There’s really no big strong opposition of it.”

After testimony, his Sunday Alcohol sales bill ziped forward by a vote of 9 to zero.

Alting explained “I’m hoping we don’t get bombarded down in second readings, and that’s why I mentioned that. That’s also been the death of these good bills like this.”

Wednesday morning, in the packed House Chambers, perhaps one of the biggest names in front of their committee was Kroger Grocery stores.

Eric Halvorson, a Kroger Spokesperson spoke before the House Public Policy Committee, said

“I’m here to express Kroger’s support for House Bill 1051, allowing for Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages in Indiana. The additional few hours are important to our customers.”

Both House and Senate bills would allow alcohol sales in grocery, convenience, liquor and drug stores from noon to 8pm.

But Indiana’s Coalition to Reduce Underage Drinking wants strict amendments to both bills, if they pass. For example, in-store advertising separation.

Lisa Hutchenson, the Vice President of Indiana’s Coalition to Reduce Underage Drinking said

“We’re just concerned that sometimes there are advertisements for the Super Bowl for beer right next to you know, kids books and things like that.”

Even so, State Rep. Ben Smaltz, who chairs the House Public Policy Committee said he is confident his bill will progress.

Smaltz said Wednesday morning “Anything can happen in this process when it comes out the Committee. I think it’ll come out of the Committee pretty clean.”

State Rep. Smaltz said he expects a Committee vote on his Sunday Sales bill sometime next week.

State Senator Alting promised cold beer sales will get a hearing and a vote on the Senate floor next week.