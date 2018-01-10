State rejects application for South Bend abortion clinic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana State Department of Health has rejected an abortion provider’s application to open a clinic in South Bend, citing “inaccuracies” in its paperwork and failing to meet a requirement that it has “reputable and responsible character.”

A Texas-based nonprofit, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, applied for the license last August. It sought to open a non-surgical clinic that would offer abortion medication that women would take in the presence of a physician.

The state rejected the application in a letter dated Jan. 3 and signed by Indiana Health Commissioner Kristina Box. It said the nonprofit “failed to disclose, concealed, or omitted information” that was requested about its clinics, but doesn’t provide further details.

Whole Woman’s Health released a statement Wednesday saying that it plans to appeal the decision.