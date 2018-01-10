Purdue University Fort Wayne Music Tech program to be at Sweetwater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The newly named Purdue University Fort Wayne has announced that its music technology program is going to be housed on the Sweetwater Sound campus.

Sweetwater will turn an existing 8,000 square foot facility, near its main building, into a learning center that will include studios, classrooms and other teaching spaces. Chuck and Lisa Surack and Sweetwater will contribute $1.6 million dollars for the build out of the facility. The university will reimburse that money over a six year-long lease.

Purdue Fort Wayne will also get a gift of $1.465 million from the Suracks, who are not charging interest or rent for the building. The students and faculty will also enjoy the benefits of the campus from its recording studios to the same amenities employees have.

The state of Indiana and the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation have also provided $1 million to the Purdue music program, which will be used for gear and infrastructure.

“Since arriving in Fort Wayne a few months ago, I have been incredibly impressed with the generosity of those in the Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana communities,” said Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer. “Chuck and Lisa Surack are excellent examples of this generosity and we’re extremely grateful to them for working with us in what I hope will be the first of many partnerships we build over the coming years.”

Sweetwater founder and president Chuck Surack remarked, “Sweetwater’s relationship with the music department at the IU and Purdue campus has been strong for decades,” said Sweetwater founder and president Chuck Surack. “This music technology facility takes that relationship to an entirely new level.”

The new construction will include a world-class recording studio with an adjacent teaching lab, three isolation booths, four editing suites, a student musical collaboration center, an equipment library, classrooms, conference rooms, and administrative offices.

The facility has been designed by the Russ Berger Design Group. It will be completed in August 2018.