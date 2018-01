AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Police said a man robbed the Auburn Walmart Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 2:10 at the business on Touring Drive.

Auburn Police said the man showed a gun and demanded money from the business. He then ran on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man, pictured above, is described as white, between 5’10” and 6′ tall, 200-230 lbs. He was wearing a brown coat, blue jeans and brown boots.